Tom2 2020 traffic index: Pune sees 17 per cent decrease in congestion

Pune: The city saw a decrease of average 17 per cent in congestion, and 26 per cent and 31 per cent average decrease in congestion during morning and evening rush hours respectively in 2020, according to TomTom (TOM2) traffic index for 2020.

The leading independent location technology specialist on Wednesday released the report detailing the traffic situation in 2020 in over 400 cities in 57 countries.

The report shows that congestion levels in India have fallen due to the pandemic. Apart from Pune, the other three cities from India featured in the index — Mumbai, Bengaluru and New Delhi — saw an average decrease in congestion levels by 12, 20, and 9 per cent respectively.

Despite drop in congestion levels, three cities from India featured in the TomTom traffic index’s global top 10 list — Mumbai at second position, Bengaluru at sixth and New Delhi at eighth position.

TomTom’s traffic data, which is powered by 600 million connected devices, is an authoritative indicator of people movement, economic activity levels and global trade. Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, TomTom’s traffic insights have been used by analysts, corporations, and the media to explain a world in flux.

Apart from ranking cities from the most to the least congested, the TomTom traffic index report provides data insights into how the global pandemic changed mobility through engaging and interactive visuals.

Talking about the index release, Werner van Huyssteen, general manager, India, TomTom said, “Last year, we announced that both global and India congestion levels in 2019 had increased for the ninth consecutive traffic index. In 2020, we saw a vastly different picture. From lockdowns to closed borders, people movement changed – and it changed very fast.”

“Although traffic congestion in India was down in 2020, it’s not going to become a trend unless we take action. We might even see traffic levels shoot up again as people get back to work and back into old routines. That’s why now is the time that India’s city planners, policy makers, employers – and drivers – must take stock of what they will do to make the roads less congested in the future.” he said.