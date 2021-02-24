Toolkit case: Shantanu Muluk’s bail plea hearing today
New Delhi
A Delhi court on Wednesday sought the response of Delhi Police on the anticipatory bail plea of Pune engineer Shantanu Muluk, who is a co-accused in the “toolkit” — a Google document — case in favour of the ongoing farmers’ protest.
Additional sessions judge Dharmender Rana, who granted bail to Ravi on Tuesday, posted Muluk’s bail application for arguments on Thursday. Muluk had got transit bail from the Bombay high court on February 16 for a period of 10 days.
During the brief hearing held through video-conferencing on Wednesday, the court noted Delhi police’s submission that Muluk has been granted protection from arrest till February 26.
The matter was adjourned after the public prosecutor, Irfan Ahmed, said that the investigating officer of the case was not present today and “it would be better if the matter is heard in physical presence.”
Muluk, along with Ravi and another co-accused Nikita Jacob, was booked for alleged sedition and other charges. Ravi was arrested by a cyber cell team of Delhi Police from Bengaluru and brought to Delhi. Muluk and Jacob are currently on transit bail, with Ravi being granted bail on Tuesday after 10 days in police custody.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIT Mandi incubation hub giving push to startups: Jai Ram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong gears up to corner Jai Ram govt in HP budget session
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 months after bird flu outbreak, Pong Dam reopens for tourists
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navy sailor bought loose diesel, may have staged kidnapping, says police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toolkit case: Shantanu Muluk’s bail plea hearing today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
80 prisoners out on emergency parole fail to surrender back
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt introduces contactless tickets on all DTC buses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Travellers from five states may need Covid negative reports to enter Delhi from Saturday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Max temperature in Delhi touches 32.5°C — highest in 15 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
10-yr-old girl, woman run over by train in Samba
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kejriwal leads roadshows ahead of MCD bypolls, blames BJP for corruption in civic bodies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Night curfew leaves theatre platforms and cinema halls empty, again
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC fails to lay fibre optical ducts as part of 24x7 water project
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FIR filed against PCMC mayor’s son
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid restrictions in Pune dist impact wedding plans
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox