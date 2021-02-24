IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Toolkit case: Shantanu Muluk’s bail plea hearing today
HT Image
HT Image
others

Toolkit case: Shantanu Muluk’s bail plea hearing today

New Delhi A Delhi court on Wednesday sought the response of Delhi Police on the anticipatory bail plea of Pune engineer Shantanu Muluk, who is a co-accused in the “toolkit” — a Google document — case in favour of the ongoing farmers’ protest
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:47 PM IST

New Delhi

A Delhi court on Wednesday sought the response of Delhi Police on the anticipatory bail plea of Pune engineer Shantanu Muluk, who is a co-accused in the “toolkit” — a Google document — case in favour of the ongoing farmers’ protest.

Additional sessions judge Dharmender Rana, who granted bail to Ravi on Tuesday, posted Muluk’s bail application for arguments on Thursday. Muluk had got transit bail from the Bombay high court on February 16 for a period of 10 days.

During the brief hearing held through video-conferencing on Wednesday, the court noted Delhi police’s submission that Muluk has been granted protection from arrest till February 26.

The matter was adjourned after the public prosecutor, Irfan Ahmed, said that the investigating officer of the case was not present today and “it would be better if the matter is heard in physical presence.”

Muluk, along with Ravi and another co-accused Nikita Jacob, was booked for alleged sedition and other charges. Ravi was arrested by a cyber cell team of Delhi Police from Bengaluru and brought to Delhi. Muluk and Jacob are currently on transit bail, with Ravi being granted bail on Tuesday after 10 days in police custody.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur honouring IIT Mandi for its contribution on Wednesday. (Birbal Sharma/HT)
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur honouring IIT Mandi for its contribution on Wednesday. (Birbal Sharma/HT)
others

IIT Mandi incubation hub giving push to startups: Jai Ram

By HT Correspondent, Shimla
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:24 AM IST
He said the incubator has received more than 1,000 applications and is already supporting 140 startups by providing funding of 3.50 crore for clean energy, environment, healthcare, agriculture, enterprise management, biotechnology, education and manufacturing etc.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Security personnel standing outside the gate of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha in Shimla on Wednesday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
Security personnel standing outside the gate of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha in Shimla on Wednesday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
others

Cong gears up to corner Jai Ram govt in HP budget session

By Gaurav Bisht, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:20 AM IST
The Vidhan Sabha is reassembling after seven months as the winter session, which was slated for December 7, was called off due to the surge in Covid cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Pong Dam Lake, built on the Beas river in 1960, was declared a bird sanctuary in 1983 . (HT PHOTO)
The Pong Dam Lake, built on the Beas river in 1960, was declared a bird sanctuary in 1983 . (HT PHOTO)
others

2 months after bird flu outbreak, Pong Dam reopens for tourists

By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:58 PM IST
Deaths among migratory birds were first reported on December 28, 2020, and the H5N1 virus was ascertained as the cause after which fishing and tourism were stopped in 10-km radius of the lake
READ FULL STORY
Close
Surajkumar Mithilesh Dubey.
Surajkumar Mithilesh Dubey.
others

Navy sailor bought loose diesel, may have staged kidnapping, says police

By Ram Parmar, Palghar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:48 PM IST
Days after the suspicious death of leading seaman Surajkumar Mithilesh Dubey, 27, of the Indian Navy, the Palghar police have found CCTV footages of the sailor purchasing around five litres of lose diesel from a Talasari bunker on February 5
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Toolkit case: Shantanu Muluk’s bail plea hearing today

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:47 PM IST
New Delhi A Delhi court on Wednesday sought the response of Delhi Police on the anticipatory bail plea of Pune engineer Shantanu Muluk, who is a co-accused in the “toolkit” — a Google document — case in favour of the ongoing farmers’ protest
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

80 prisoners out on emergency parole fail to surrender back

By Prawesh Lama
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:46 PM IST
New Delhi At least 80 prisoners, who had been granted emergency parole last year at the beginning of the pandemic to decongest the prisons, have failed to return to prison and are currently absconding, officials said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Govt introduces contactless tickets on all DTC buses

By Sweta Goswami
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:44 PM IST
New Delhi The Delhi government on Wednesday, for the first time since its inception, expanded its ambitious contactless ticketing service to all its Delhi transport corporation (DTC) buses
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Travellers from five states may need Covid negative reports to enter Delhi from Saturday

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:44 PM IST
New Delhi: iPeople arriving in Delhi from five states that have reported a surge in daily Covid-19 infections may be asked to provide a negative RT-PCR test reports from Saturday, senior government officials privy to developments said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Max temperature in Delhi touches 32.5°C — highest in 15 years

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:43 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi on Wednesday recorded the highest maximum temperature for the month of February since 2006, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) recordings
READ FULL STORY
Close
The bodies have been moved to a morgue for identification. (Representational image) (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The bodies have been moved to a morgue for identification. (Representational image) (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

10-yr-old girl, woman run over by train in Samba

By HT Correspondent, Jammu
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:59 PM IST
A 10-year-old girl and woman were crushed to death by a train at a railway gate in Vijaypur area of Samba district on Wednesday evening, officials said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Kejriwal leads roadshows ahead of MCD bypolls, blames BJP for corruption in civic bodies

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:42 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of corruption and blamed them for the poor financial condition of the municipal corporations in Delhi (MCD) during a roadshow in north Delhi’s Bawana, where he also promised to sanction 100 crore for a sewer project in the area
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Night curfew leaves theatre platforms and cinema halls empty, again

By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:37 PM IST
PUNE The return of night curfew has put a stop to holding of cultural programmes and theatre events again
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PMC fails to lay fibre optical ducts as part of 24x7 water project

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:32 PM IST
PUNE Even as the former state chief minister Devendra Fadnavis instructed the civic body to lay fibre optical ducts as part of the 24x7 water project, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has not take any decision about the same
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

FIR filed against PCMC mayor’s son

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:31 PM IST
Pune A first information report (FIR) has been registered against Jawahar Dhore, son of Usha Dhore, mayor of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation for flouting Covid restrictions
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Covid restrictions in Pune dist impact wedding plans

By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:29 PM IST
PUNE It was a tough decision for Akshay B and his family to change the timing and venue of his wedding, after the Pune district collector imposed several restrictions on public gatherings and night curfew between 11 pm and 6 am
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac