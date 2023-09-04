Top cops visit injured lady head constable at KGMU Trauma Centre

LUCKNOW Following the suo moto cognisance taken by the Allahabad High Court on Monday regarding the brutal assault on a lady head constable aboard the Saryu Express in Ayodhya, senior police officers visited the KGMU Trauma Centre on Monday to enquire about the woman’s condition. Senior police officers visited the KGMU Trauma Centre on Monday. (Representative photo)

As the police remain clueless about the identity of the assailants, the state police headquarters has roped in the Special Task Force (STF) to crack the case. Currently, three police teams -- comprising the STF, Government Railway Police (GRP), and the Ayodhya police unit -- are collaborating to apprehend the culprits.

On Monday, Director General of Police Vijay Kumar, Special DG Prashant Kumar (law and order), ADG Railways Jai Narain Singh, and Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad visited the Trauma Centre at KGMU.

“The incident occurred when the constable was returning home aboard the Saryu Express after completing her duty in Ayodhya. She is currently in recovery, and we will speak with her once she is able to communicate,” said Prashant Kumar.

He added, “All forensic evidence collected from the train compartment is under examination. In the ongoing investigation, no evidence of sexual assault has been found yet. Every aspect is being thoroughly investigated.”

“We will comply with the instructions received from the Allahabad HC. The KGMU administration has also been instructed to provide the constable with the best possible treatment,” Kumar further stated.

The 45-year-old female head constable was discovered unconscious with multiple stab wounds in a general compartment of the Saryu Express at Ayodhya Junction railway station on August 30.

An FIR has been filed against unidentified individuals under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant), and 353 (assault of criminal force to deter a public servant) based on the complaint lodged by the head constable’s family members at the Ayodhya Cantt GRP station.

The head constable sustained five stab wounds on her face, head, and abdomen. She was found in a pool of blood in an empty general compartment by a fellow passenger on August 30. She was posted in Sultanpur district and had come to Ayodhya after being deployed near Hanuman Garhi for Shravan Mela duty.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON