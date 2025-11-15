Trade Fair kicks off, to be held till November 27 at Bharat Mandapam

New Delhi: The 44th edition of the India International Trade Fair was inaugurated on Friday by Union minister of state for commerce and industry Jitin Prasada. Being held from November 14 to 27, this year’s fair is themed “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat” and has exhibitions from many Indian states, along with an international pavilion with products from multiple countries such as Thailand, China, Sweden, and others. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the Delhi pavillion at the fair (Sonu Mehta/HT)

Being held at the Bharat Mandapam, the trade fair is spread out over 13 halls in the venue each with different exhibitions. Wandering through the fair, attendees will have the opportunity to purchase a variety of products – many made by local artisan communities – ranging from vases from Hong Kong and Wood art from Tunisia, to shawls from Himachal Pradesh and sunflower lamps from Uttar Pradesh. Several culinary cultures are also on display, with stalls selling Rajasthani Kachori and Iranian dry fruits metres apart.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the Delhi pavillion at the fair, stating that “Delhi’s local entrepreneurs, particularly women are carving a new place for themselves on the global stage through their talent and perseverance.” The Delhi pavilion has stalls from many manufacturers in Delhi, along with self-help groups (SHG) from the city.

“It’s my first time here, and I am already looking forward to coming here again next year, as this event has provided me with a platform to showcase my work,” said Rachna Talwar (45), who runs an SHG in Delhi creating crochet products, and is one of the exhibitors at the pavilion.

Aside from the above countries, Turkiye, UAE, South Korea, Egypt, Lebanon, and Tibet are also taking part in the exhibition. The focus state for this year is Jharkhand. Visitors to the Jharkhand pavilion will be able to learn about the state’s history and culture, and can purchase from a wide variety of clothing, art, bags, accessories, and many other products from the state. The state department of industries has also set up a stall where visitors can see the worms which produce Tasar silk, of which Jharkhand is the leading producer in the country.

Visitors on day 1 stated being amazed by the event. “I was impressed by how many countries had stalls at the fair, as it gives us a chance to engage with their culture. I am happy that the fair is being held till the 27th, as one day is not enough to truly experience the event,” said Sneha Chaudary (34), one of the visitors.