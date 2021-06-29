Traffic blocked on Gaya-Patna National Highway over 12-yr-old boy’s abduction

Vehicular movement on the Gaya-Patna National Highway was disrupted on Tuesday as angry residents blocked it in protest against the alleged kidnapping for ransom of a 12-year-old boy on Monday.

Rajendra Mishra, the boy’s father who is a temple priest, said the abductors were demanding ₹4 lakh ransom and have threatened to sell a kidney of the 12-year-old if the money is not paid. Police have registered a case of abduction against one Anil Bhatt.

Protestors raised slogans against police, threw stones at vehicles, and burnt tyres along the highway. Police were trying to pacify the protesters.

Baban Baitha, a local police officer, said the blockade started around 5 am and was still going on.

Senior police superintendent Aditya Kumar cited preliminary investigation and said it suggested there was a dispute over money and land between Bhatt and Mishra. “We are investigating the case from an abduction point of view. We have launched a massive search for the boy.”