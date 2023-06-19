Chhattisgarh: Three including woman, die in commercial complex fire in Korba

In a tragic incident, three persons, including a woman, died after a fire broke out in a commercial complex in Korba city on Monday, officials said. Around 20 people were rescued from inside the building while two of them are said to be in critical condition. (HT photo)

Around 20 people were rescued from inside the building while two of them are said to be in critical condition.

Korba collector Sanjeev Jha said that the fire broke out around 1:30pm in a garment shop which was on the first floor of the building.

“The complex has 15 shops and the office of the branch of Allahabad Bank on the ground floor. The fire engulfed other shops. As soon as we received information, firefighting teams reached the spot and personnel belonging to police, home guard and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) launched the rescue operation,” Jha said.

It took around 45 minutes to douse the fire after which as many as 17 persons were rescued.

“One tailor and two customers including a woman who were in the garment shops got trapped in the fire and died,” said Jha.

The collector said that the cause of the fire was a short circuit in the garment shop.

“We have registered a case and investigation has begun,” said Jha.