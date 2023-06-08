Home / Cities / Others / Four teenagers die as their bike rams into tractor-trolley in Mirzapur

Four teenagers die as their bike rams into tractor-trolley in Mirzapur

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 08, 2023 05:38 PM IST

The incident took place near Gohiya Lalganj Kalwari Road in Lalganj area of Mirzapur on Thursday morning.

VARANASI Four teenagers riding on a motorbike died as their two-wheeler rammed into a brick-laden tractor-trolley parked along the road. The incident took place near Gohiya Lalganj Kalwari Road in Lalganj area of Mirzapur on Thursday morning.

The youths were returning home from a wedding procession in the locality. They had gone to attend a wedding in Majhari village. (HT Photo)
The youths were returning home from a wedding procession in the locality. They had gone to attend a wedding in Majhari village.

The youths were returning home from a wedding procession in the locality. They had gone to attend a wedding in Majhari village. On their way back, their bike rammed into a tractor-trolley parked along the road. All four youths suffered serious injuries. As locals reached the spot and informed the police, the youths were taken to a government hospital in Patehra where the doctor declared them dead on arrival.

According to police, the victims have been identified as -- Arpit Pandey (16), Ganesh (16), Sumesh Pal (18), and Ankit Mishra (15). All the victims were residents of a village in the Patehra Kala area.

Police have sent all the four bodies for the post mortem. Inspector Arvind Kumar Saroj said that the tractor-trolley, which was parked along the road, has been brought to the police station. The driver of tractor fled from the spot after the accident.

Taking cognisance of the incident, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life in the road accident in Mirzapur. Wishing peace to the souls of the departed, he has expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

