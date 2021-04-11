Train packed with migrant workers reaches UP’s Gorakhpur

LUCKNOW At a time when UP was emphasising on strict implementation of Covid-19 protocols, the Aishbagh railway station witnessed a picture of contrast as a Gorakhpur-bound special train packed with migrant workers reached here on Saturday morning. Social distancing was nowhere to be seen in the train, which originated from the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Mumbai.

But NE Railway officials claimed that it was normal. They said Covid protocols were in place and data of passengers was being provided to the state government.

Passengers on board the train said they were heading back to their villages fearing further restrictions due to Covid surge. “The trauma that we underwent during the lockdown last year is still fresh in our memories. We don’t want to take any chances and that’s why we are returning home,” said Kamlesh Kumar of Gorakhpur who was employed with a firm in Mumbai.

Around 450 passengers onboard the LTT-GKP SPL – 02542 de-boarded at Gorakhpur Junction, said officials.

Some migrants also cited Covid fear and panchayat elections as reasons for their return. “It’s a deadly disease, I have seen people dying of Covid, hence don’t want to take any more chances,” another train passenger said. He said since it’s time for panchayat election, he can also cast his vote.

Pankaj Singh, chief public relations officer (CPRO), NE Railway, Covid protocols were being followed and NER was co-ordinating with the state government in tracking and testing passengers.

“We are providing entire data of passengers to the state government that could be used to track them. We have also provided space to the teams of the state government carrying out random testing of passengers. The entry of only train passengers is allowed on the station premises. The move has helped in cutting down the crowd at the station,” he added.