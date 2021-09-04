Triage bay prepared in IMS-BHU Trauma Centre

VARANASI A triage bay equipped with 18 stretcher beds has been prepared in the Trauma Centre of IMS-BHU to cater to patients in need of emergency care.

To note, a triage bay is an important area in a hospital where doctors assess the severity of illness or injury, particularly in case of mass casualties and decide the line of treatment before sending the patient to the department concerned.

The trauma system is chain of arrangements to provide quality medical care to the people injured in any incident.

The triage bay has been developed under Prof Saurabh Singh, who underwent training in healthcare and trauma system in Israel a few years ago.

Prof Singh heads the Trauma Centre, IMS-BHU as its in charge.

“The triage bay has been set up to upgrade emergency medical care at the Trauma Centre to the level of Israel’s trauma system and medical care so that best care may be given to several patients simultaneously,” said Prof Singh.

All required equipment has been installed in the triage bay area in such a way that 18 patients can be resuscitated simultaneously. Prof Singh said that the triage bay could accommodate 18 advanced stretchers.

Prof Singh said that 18 medical teams had been trained to give prompt response to patients brought to the trauma centre after a road accident, fire or building collapse.

Each team comprised an orthopedic surgeon, a general surgeon, an anesthesiologist and a nurse, all specially trained in emergency medical care, said Prof Singh.

He said that the triage bay was fully ready and advanced stretchers had already been arranged.

Prof Singh said that four new operation theatres had also been added to the trauma centre so that the patients who needed surgery would not have to wait.

He said that the after being given care in the triage bay area, the patient would be shifted to yellow area in the Trauma Centre as his condition improved.