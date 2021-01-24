Tricity buzz: HT Chandigarh reporters’ tracker on all those making, or faking, news

Memes troll PU over indecision on mode of exams

Memes trolling Panjab University have started doing rounds on social media even as the authorities remain undecided on the mode of holding the semester exams. The memes appeared on social media pages, highlighting the plight of students as they await a final decision. Several meetings have already been held by the university since December but then authorities are yet to announce the mode for odd semester exams. With exams likely to be conducted from mid-February, the level of anxiety among students is rising.

Former councillor takes eco-friendly route to win over voters

Former BJP councillor Sahibee Anand, who is contesting the Mohali municipal corporation elections from Phase 7, has taken the eco-friendly route to campaign. With the civic body elections on February 14, Anand is making the most of the battery-operated vehicle, bought for about ₹4 lakh, to ferry the elderly residents of his ward from one place to another.

Chai in kulhad puts tea vendor in soup

With the ban on use disposable cups and people’s reluctance to take tea in regular cups in Covid-19 times, a tea vendor in Sector 17, Chandigarh, was hoping he had made the right choice by serving the piping hot beverage in kulhad (earthen cups), but he was wrong. Garbage collectors have refused to take the kulhads for disposal, leaving the vendor in a fix. Are we really ready for environment-friendly alternatives to disposable plastic/thermacol cups?

Road Safety Week lasts a month in Chandigarh

The Road Safety Week has stretched to an entire month this year with the Chandigarh Traffic Police celebrating related activities daily. On Saturday, a drive was conducted to affix reflective tape on cyclists entering the city from Nayagaon. Awareness drives and workshops have been held regularly, says deputy superintendent of police, road safety, Jaswinder Singh, driving home the point.

UT-based activist wins national awards for road safety

Chandigarh-based road safety activist Harpreet Singh was conferred two awards by the ministry of road transport and highways in Delhi earlier this month. He was conferred a gold national award for his work on Good Samaritan law, and a silver national award for his work on road safety.

Social distancing during R-Day celebrations, PGI style

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research has asked department and section heads to nominate one person from each department to participate in the Republic Day celebration as a precautionary measure amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The flag-hoisting ceremony will be followed by the director distributing sweets.

