Triple murder rocks Varanasi; police hunt for suspect kin

Triple murder rocks Varanasi; police hunt for suspect kin

Published on Jan 13, 2023 12:13 AM IST

Police suspect the older woman’s son-in-law to be behind the triple murder and have launched an operation to nab him.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

Three members of a family – a middle-age woman, her daughter and her grandson – were hacked to death in Varanasi’s Milkichak area under Rajatalab Police limit, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Rani Gupta (55), her daughter Puja Gupta (26) and Puja’s younger son, said Santosh Kumar, additional commissioner of police (ADCP), Varanasi.

Kumar said that prima facie, the involvement of a family member is apparent. “We are also looking for Puja’s husband Arvind Gupta, who is a suspect in the case and is still at large,” he said.

He said that the police have launched a search to nab Arvind at the earliest. He said Rani’s neighbours told police that Puja used to live along with her younger son at her mother’s place following a strained relationship with her husband.

