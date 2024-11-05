Menu Explore
Tripura: 2 brothers get 20-year jail sentence for raping minor girl

ByPriyanka Deb Barman
Nov 05, 2024 05:45 PM IST

The girl’s family lodged a police complaint on February 12, 2022, after she became pregnant and delivered a baby

A court in North Tripura district on Tuesday sentenced two brothers, convicted of raping a minor girl at Dharmanagar, to 20 years in jail.

The investigating officer at the Dharmanagar Women police station filed chargesheet in the case within two months of lodging the FIR. (Representational image)
The investigating officer at the Dharmanagar Women police station filed chargesheet in the case within two months of lodging the FIR. (Representational image)

The court also imposed a fine of 25,000 on the duo- Prashanta Debnath and his younger brother Pappu Debnath. If they fail to pay the fine, they will have to undergo an additional eight months in jail.

The first information report (FIR) in the case was lodged at Dharmanagar Women police station on February 12, 2022, and investigating officer Usharani Debnath filed chargesheet in the court within two months of lodging the FIR.

The incident had occurred almost a year before lodging the FIR.

Government counsel Sudarshan Sharma said the girl was first raped by Prashanta when she went to the house of the convicts, whose family was known to her. “Prashanta’s younger brother Pappu Debnath was a witness to the incident, and later, he blackmailed her and raped her. Later, she became pregnant and delivered a baby after which her family lodged the case,” said the counsel.

