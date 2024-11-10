Tripura begins rationing in petrol sale after disruption in railway supply lines

The Tripura government has declared to start rationing in petrol sale throughout the state from November 10 in view of the disruption of railway supply lines following derailment of a goods train at Lumding-Badarpur hill section of the Northeast Frontier Railways ten days ago. The decision to begin rationing in petrol sale was taken as there is less petrol stock available at petrol pumps in Tripura. (Representational image)

A loaded goods wagon was derailed inside tunnel 2 at KM 52/5 near MUPA on October 31, affecting train services in the Lumding-Badarpur Hill section.

“The railway authorities have taken all necessary steps to repair the railway line and work has started at war footing in the area. It is expected that goods transportation through the affected segment would be resumed from November 13,” said a statement issued by the Tripura Food, Civil Supplies and Public Distribution Director Sumit Loch on Sunday.

“Since there is less petrol stock available at petrol pumps in different sub-divisions of the state, including the ICOL depot at Dharmanagar, a rationing system will be temporarily introduced in the sale of petrol from November 10. The public is appealed to follow this rationing system,” the notification said.

With the goods train derailment and damages in 4-5 kilometre stretch of railway line, supply of regular necessities, mainly petrochemical products into the state have been halted for the past few days, added the notification.

It also said that the Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) has been importing petrol and diesel through tanker trucks via roadways from Guwahati, Betkuchi, Lumping and Silchar fuel depots for the last few days.

Announcing the decision via social media, Food and Civil Supplies minister Sushanta Chowdhury said two-wheeler vehicles would get ₹200 worth petrol per day, three-wheelers would get Rs. 400 worth petrol per day while four-wheeler vehicles would be given ₹1,000 worth petrol per day during this rationing period.

“I have talked to the Northeast Frontier Railways GM yesterday (Friday) over the telephone. He gave me assurance that the maintenance work in the area will be completed by November 13,” said the minister and warned against any kind of malpractices during the rationing period. He also added that suprise visits would be held at different petrol pumps to ensure no black marketing is done.

Earlier this May, the state government restricted sale of petrol and diesel from May 1 with constraint in supply of fuel stock due to landslides and train disruption in Assam.

As per the order, two-wheelers and three-wheelers would get petrol of ₹200 per day while for the four-wheelers, it would be Rs. 500 per day. Buses would get diesel of Rs. 60 litres per day while for minibuses, it would be 40 litres per day.

Train movements had been affected since April 25 following derailment of an engine of a goods train between Jatinga Lampur and New Harangajao station under the Lumding division of NF Railway.