Tripura floods: 19 killed, two missing; 65,400 people rendered homeless

The death toll due to floods in Tripura rose to 19 on Thursday with seven more casualties in the last 24 hours, as floods triggered by heavy, incessant rainfall rendered over 65,000 people homeless with two people missing, according to the Relief, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Department of the state government. NDRF personnel evacuate people from a flood-affected area following heavy rainfall on the outskirts of Agartala, Tripura on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

Landslides occurred in 2,032 locations, of which 1.789 areas have been cleared and restoration work is on in other places. The water level of rivers in six locations is flowing above the danger mark in Dhalai, Khowai, South Tripura, West Tripura, North Tripura and Unakoti districts.

“Tripura received one of the highest levels of rainfall in the last 24 hours on 22.08.2024 notably in South Tripura (Bogafa: 493.6 mm), Sepahijala (Sonamura: 293.4 mm), West Tripura (Agartala: 233 mm) and Gomati (Udaipur: 155 mm). As a result, the whole state is affected by floods very badly, particularly Gomati, South Tripura, Unakoti and West Tripura districts,” the Relief, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Department said on Thursday evening.