Tripura: Four boys among six youths arrested for minor girl’s gang rape

Six youths, including four minors, have been arrested for allegedly gang-raping a minor girl in South Tripura district, the police said. Representational image.

During preliminary investigation, the police found that the girl met the youths on social media. The incident occurred on May 9 when the girl was going to a local fair with the accused youths, around 10-12km from her residence, the probe revealed.

Her mother lodged a complaint the day after the incident, on the basis of which the police lodged a case against the youths under section 70 and 2 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

“They were arrested based on the mother’s complaint. The minors are currently in juvenile homes and the other two are in police custody. They would be produced before the court again on May 27,” a senior police official said.

Tripura recorded 144 incidents of rape in 2023-24, while 31 women were murdered in the same period, according to a report by the state home department.

The police have arrested 39 people in connection with 30 murder cases, and one has has been convicted by the court.