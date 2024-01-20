Tripura man allegedly shot in face over altercation; 3 booked

Agartala: The Tripura police have registered a case against three persons for allegedly shooting at a 22-year-old man. The incident took place at Khagendra Roaja Para area in the Dhalai district of Tripura on Thursday night (Representative Photo)

Ambassa police said that they registered a case and began their probe into an incident where a man, Khatra Joy Tripura, was shot in his face over an altercation regarding abusing and assaulting his child.

The incident took place at Khagendra Roaja Para area in the Dhalai district of Tripura on Thursday night, a senior police officer said.

The persons identified as Biswaram Tripura, Joisa Tripura and Ankajoy Tripura have been charged with illegal possession of arms, attempting to cause grievous hurt with weapons and others, police said.

According to the police, the three accused persons, all in an inebriated state, abused and assaulted the victim’s son, which led to an altercation following which one of the accused persons shot Khatra Joy in his face with a countrymade rifle.

The injured man was taken to a local hospital, and from there, he was referred to GBP Hospital in Agartala, police said.

“The victim has received serious injuries,” a senior police officer said, adding that they had recovered two countrymade rifles from the spot.

The accused persons are absconding, and police have started a probe to trace them, the officer added.