Tripura: New NFHS data shows rise in anaemia cases in different age groups
The National Family Health Survey provides information regarding population, health and nutrition of all states and Union territories in India
Cases of anaemia seem to be on the rise among different age groups of men, women and children in Tripura, records of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) 4 and 5 have shown.
The NFHS provides information regarding population, health and nutrition of all states and Union territories in India. The NFHS 4 is the fourth in the data series from 2015-16 and the 5th is from 2019-2021.
Commenting on the trend, National Health Mission (NHM) director Subhasish Das said that the incidents of anaemia hiked to 64.3 per cent from 48.3 per cent among children with the 6-59 months age group in Tripura.
In the case of women of all age groups, including pregnant women between 15-49 years, the trend was at 54.5 per cent and it rose to 67.2 per cent; it was 39.66 per cent among all women between 20-49 age group.
Also Read:Anaemia in children: Common and uncommon causes, symptoms, treatment in India
In case of men aged 15-19 years, 22 per cent were found to be anemic and the latest report revealed the figures went up to 26.22 per cent.
He further said that the trend is not specific to Tripura.
“An improvement in the trend was observed after Mukhyamantri Sustho Shaishob Sustho Kaishore Abhiyan (MSSSKA) was implemented in the first and second phases. The third phase will be launched by chief minister Manik Saha on September 3,” the official added.
-
Youngsters shoot private videos of women from window gaps, busted
Mumbai: Three persons were arrested for allegedly shooting nude and semi-nude videos of women on their mobile phones. Based on the analysis of the videos, police suspect that they were shot from gaps in windows, and even cracks on doors. The arrested accused are identified as Satish Dhanved Harijan, 26, Sarvanan Tangraj Harijan, 23, and Stephen Raj Murgesh Nada, 21.
-
89-year-old attempts to redeem ‘credit card points’, loses ₹1.36 lakh
Mumbai: After receiving an SMS about earning credit card points on his State Bank of India card, an 89-year-old Cumbala Hill resident called the sender to redeem the points. In the process to earn it, the man ended up sharing his bank details to fake bank executive on the call and lost ₹1.36 lakh. The complainant has two bank accounts, Yes Bank and State Bank of India. The victim shared his credit card details.
-
Transfer Chandigarh to Punjab on priority: Sukhbir to Centre
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday condemned “attempts” by the central government to back out from solemn guarantees given to Punjab vis-a-vis the status of Chandigarh and demanded it be transferred to the state on priority. In a statement here, the SAD chief also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rein in his ministers who were “spreading discord with provocative statements”.
-
Two held in Pune with gutka, banned tobacco products worth ₹10.50 lakh
The anti-extortion squad of Pune city police on Wednesday arrested two people for alleged possession of gutka and banned tobacco products worth Rs 10.56 lakh. Police seized the banned tobacco products from a godown in Ganj peth. The duo has been identified as Khaja alias Sahil Aslam Mulani (20) and Shadab Mushtak Naikwadi (24), both residents of Ganj peth.
-
Wildlife SOS rescues yet another peacock in Agra
An injured peahen (Indian Peafowl) was rescued by the Wildlife SOS rapid response unit after it was attacked by monkeys and later chased by feral dogs in Bhogipura area of Shahganj locality in Agra. “Last month alone, our team rescued more than 20 peacocks from such situations in and around Agra,” said Wildlife SOS, director- conservation projects, Baiju Raj MV.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics