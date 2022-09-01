Tripura: New NFHS data shows rise in anaemia cases in different age groups

Cases of anaemia seem to be on the rise among different age groups of men, women and children in Tripura, records of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) 4 and 5 have shown.

The NFHS provides information regarding population, health and nutrition of all states and Union territories in India. The NFHS 4 is the fourth in the data series from 2015-16 and the 5th is from 2019-2021.

Commenting on the trend, National Health Mission (NHM) director Subhasish Das said that the incidents of anaemia hiked to 64.3 per cent from 48.3 per cent among children with the 6-59 months age group in Tripura.

In the case of women of all age groups, including pregnant women between 15-49 years, the trend was at 54.5 per cent and it rose to 67.2 per cent; it was 39.66 per cent among all women between 20-49 age group.

In case of men aged 15-19 years, 22 per cent were found to be anemic and the latest report revealed the figures went up to 26.22 per cent.

He further said that the trend is not specific to Tripura.

“An improvement in the trend was observed after Mukhyamantri Sustho Shaishob Sustho Kaishore Abhiyan (MSSSKA) was implemented in the first and second phases. The third phase will be launched by chief minister Manik Saha on September 3,” the official added.