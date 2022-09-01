Tripura police issues notice to 28 persons involved in JP Nadda’s rally violence

Tripura police on Thursday served notices to 28 persons who were accused of triggering incidents of attack on BJP activists that left nearly 25 injured during the public meeting of party’s national president Jagat Prakash Nadda.

The incident took place two days ago at Khumulwung, headquarters of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

So far, one person has been arrested in the case.

After the incident, seven cases were registered at different police stations in West, Sepahijala and Khowai districts.

“During investigation of the cases, police served notices under section 41A CrPC to 28 accused persons for further legal action. Apart from this, one person was arrested and further raids are being conducted to arrest other involved persons in these incidents,” a police release stated.

The police action comes days after after chief minister Dr Manik Saha asked police to take stern action against the accused persons irrespective of their backgrounds.

In his two-day visit to the state since Sunday, Nadda held series of meetings with ministers, legislators and leaders of state committee and frontal wings apart from addressing the public meeting at Khumulwung.