Tripura ranked 5th among NE states in HIV prevalence in adults: State govt data

The prevalence of percentage of HIV among Tripura’s adults is found to be 0.33, higher than national prevalence percentage of 0.22 placing the state in fifth position in the Northeast Region, a report of health and family Welfare department released in the state assembly. The state recorded 512 deaths due to AIDS from 2015-16 till 2023-24. (Representative file photo)

“As per the Sankalak Report 2024 published by NACO (National AIDS Control Organisation) the Adult Prevalence percentage of HIV in the North Eastern States are given as below: Tripura is having adult prevalence percentage of HIV 0.33 (higher than National prevalence percentage of 0.22) which is 5th position in North Eastern Region”, the report said.

According to the department, a total of 1,845 people were found infected with AIDS and HIV in 2022-23 while the number declined to 1,790 in 2023-24 and later to 1,185 in 2024-25 (till January this year).

Also Read: Chandigarh: PGI’s new service to allow HIV patients to access care remotely

Earlier in January, CM Manik Saha said that there were 1.12 deaths due to AIDS out of every 1 lakh people not infected with the virus in 2021, 0.99 the subsequent year but again rose to 1.08 in 2023, according to a 2023 NACO report.

The state recorded 512 deaths due to AIDS from 2015-16 till 2023-24, he added.

Of the total, 66 deaths were recorded in 2015-16 with 65 in 2016-17, 66 in 2017-18, 76 in 2018-19, 44 in 2019-20, 69 in 2020-21, 74 in 2021-22 and 52 AIDS-related deaths in 2023-24.

Last year, the Tripura State AIDS Control Society said that the state registers 1,500 cases of HIV and AIDS patients every year.

The state has 154 centres which are active throughout the state for screening people for HIV and AIDS, and those who test positive offer free treatment.