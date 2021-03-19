IND USA
Image for representation. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Tripura tables tax-free budget of 22724.50 crore

The budget has a deficit of Rs. 773.43 crore that the state government would meet by tax compliance and austerity measures.
By Priyanka Deb Barman
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:50 PM IST

The Tripura government on Friday tabled a tax-free budget of 22724.50 crore for 2021-22 with a hike of 118.09 per cent from the previous year budget.

The budget has a deficit of Rs. 773.43 crore that the state government would meet by tax compliance and austerity measures. The state had tabled a budget worth Rs. 19244.15 crore last year.

This year, the budget has laid special emphasis on developing tourism, information technology, agriculture, health and education sectors.

The budget has an allocation of 15.50 crore in the tourism sector against 7.14 crore in the revised estimates of the current fiscal year. In the IT sector, it is 56.77 crore against 28.68 crores.

The budget also showed growth in allocation in the education sector - from 3810.96 crore to 4152.62 crore - followed by the health sector that saw an increase of fund from 1057.12 crore to Rs. 1443.47 crore. The agriculture sector saw a hike in funds from 887.43 crore to 1250.47 crore.

The budget also included 12 different schemes and projects, including Chief Minister’s Model Village, Chief Minister’s Swanirbhar Paribar Yojana, Chief Minister’s Infrastructure Fund, Chief Minister’s Rubber Mission, Mukhyamantri Pushpa Uddan Prakalpa, besides proposal for sustainable development and green technology, promotion of traditional musical instruments, setting up of a national law university in Agartala, among other projects.

The state would spend 30.78 per cent for salary and wages along with 13.91 per cent for pension and other benefits, 3.02 per cent for repaying loans, 6.05 per cent for interest payment, 20.68 per cent for implementation of central schemes and 25.56 per cent for other expenditures.

“We will meet the budget deficit through better tax management, austerity, transparency and simplification,” said finance minister Jishnu Dev Varma after placing the budget on the first day of the Assembly session that started on Friday.

Like the previous year, the state has made separate budgets for the Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste this year.

