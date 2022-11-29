Tripura’s first film Institute can nurture talents of indigenous youths: CM Saha

Tripura’s indigenous and talented youths will benefit through the state’s first Film and Television Institute launched in collaboration with Kolkata’s Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), said chief minister Dr Manik Saha on Monday.

“Infrastructures are required to develop one’s talent fully. In our state, there are many indigenous youths who possess cultural talents but they need a platform to nurture their qualities. This film institute can be beneficial for them,” said Dr Saha after launching Tripura Film and Television Institute at Nazrul Kalakshetra in Agartala on Monday evening.

Also Read: SC tells FTII to allow colour-blind students to pursue all courses

Tripura Film and Television Institute, an academic Institute, will start with four short-term courses including screen acting, film appreciation, production management along with news reporting, anchoring and newsroom automation.

While speaking on the importance of films, deputy chief minister Jishnu Devvarma said culture of any state could be highlighted through films and expressed hopeful that Tripura could earn name in film industry or Bollywood in future.

“Our state has connection with film industry for ages courtesy music maestro Sachin Dev Barman,” he said.

Information and cultural affairs minister Sushanta Chowdhury said, “The film institute will also help to upgrade socio-economic condition of the youths.”

Initially, the institute will start with short-term courses but later, diploma and degree courses will also be introduced, informed SRFTI director Himangshu Sekhar Kathua.

A total of 47 students took admission in various courses this year and their formal classes will begin from the first week of December.

Ninety percent of the course fee will be borne by the state while the students have to bear the remaining 10 percent fee.

The state allocated ₹5.76 crores to set up the film institute.