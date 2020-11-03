FTII student film wins top Cinéfondation prize at Cannes 2020

pune

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 14:41 IST

CatDog, a film made by students of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) won the first prize at the Cinéfondation selection, student’s section, at the Cannes Film Festival 2020.

This film won against 1,952 entries from 444 film schools across the world, and was the only Indian film at Cannes. The award was adjudged on October 28, 2020.

The film, directed by the 2013 batch of FTII students, was directed by Ashmita Guha Neogi; Prateek Pamecha was director of photography; Vinita Negi, the editor; Kushal Nerurkar was sound designer; and Neeraj Singh was production designer.

The 22 minute film was shot in 2018 and is a portrayal of relationships of a family. This first prize includes a grant of 15,000 euros.

“It is a matter of great pride for us students, when our classmates win such a prestigious award,” said V Aadith, president, FTII students’ association.

He added, “Any film getting shortlisted for the Cinéfondation section deserves praise anyway, but CatDog winning the award during such troubling times such as these, is especially welcome news.”

The film was due to be screened at Cannes in May, but the current pandemic ruled out the normal functioning of the festival. A limited outdoor event was organised last week to honour the winners.