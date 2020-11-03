e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / FTII student film wins top Cinéfondation prize at Cannes 2020

FTII student film wins top Cinéfondation prize at Cannes 2020

pune Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 14:41 IST
Prachi Bari
Prachi Bari
Hindustan Times, Pune
         

CatDog, a film made by students of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) won the first prize at the Cinéfondation selection, student’s section, at the Cannes Film Festival 2020.

This film won against 1,952 entries from 444 film schools across the world, and was the only Indian film at Cannes. The award was adjudged on October 28, 2020.

The film, directed by the 2013 batch of FTII students, was directed by Ashmita Guha Neogi; Prateek Pamecha was director of photography; Vinita Negi, the editor; Kushal Nerurkar was sound designer; and Neeraj Singh was production designer.

The 22 minute film was shot in 2018 and is a portrayal of relationships of a family. This first prize includes a grant of 15,000 euros.

“It is a matter of great pride for us students, when our classmates win such a prestigious award,” said V Aadith, president, FTII students’ association.

He added, “Any film getting shortlisted for the Cinéfondation section deserves praise anyway, but CatDog winning the award during such troubling times such as these, is especially welcome news.”

The film was due to be screened at Cannes in May, but the current pandemic ruled out the normal functioning of the festival. A limited outdoor event was organised last week to honour the winners.

top news
Covid-19: Interpol postpones its 194-member General Assembly for the first time
Covid-19: Interpol postpones its 194-member General Assembly for the first time
Vote out people against ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Jai Shri Ram’: PM Modi
Vote out people against ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Jai Shri Ram’: PM Modi
Posters won’t be pasted outside homes of Covid-19 patients: Delhi govt tells high court
Posters won’t be pasted outside homes of Covid-19 patients: Delhi govt tells high court
US Elections 2020: Voting begins, first ballots cast in New Hampshire
US Elections 2020: Voting begins, first ballots cast in New Hampshire
Gap between India’s recovered, active Covid-19 cases crosses 7 mn: Govt
Gap between India’s recovered, active Covid-19 cases crosses 7 mn: Govt
‘Ensured facilities in last decade, will fulfil aspirations now’: PM
‘Ensured facilities in last decade, will fulfil aspirations now’: PM
Rajput’s mental health may have worsened after sisters gave meds: Police
Rajput’s mental health may have worsened after sisters gave meds: Police
‘Want to go to US for his last rites’: Wife of Hyderabad man killed in Georgia
‘Want to go to US for his last rites’: Wife of Hyderabad man killed in Georgia
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020 Phase 2 Voting LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020Sushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 Active casesIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In