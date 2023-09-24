Tripura’s five-year-old girl donates hair for 50-year-old cancer patient

A five-year-old girl in Tripura set an exemplary empathy by donating her hair to a 50-year-old cancer patient. Five-year-old Anusuya Ghosh in Tripura donates her long hair for a cancer patient (HT Photo/Sourced)

The minor girl - Anusuya Ghosh - is a KG II student at Shishu Bihar Higher Secondary School in Agartala.

“We came to know about the veteran woman undergoing treatment at Nagpur Cancer Institute through a Bangalore-based NGO. We decided to donate our daughter’s long hair for her hair transplantation. We would be grateful if her hair is used for the cancer patient’s hair transplantation,” said Anusuya’s mother Seema Chakma.

When asked whether Anusuya was ready to donate, Seema said she was enthusiastic about donating her long hair for the cause.

“Me and my husband are engaged in small social services. So, we thought to take the step, and Anusuya is very eager to donate her hair,” Seema said.

Seema is a school teacher at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Higher Secondary by profession and also a National Service Scheme (NSS) program officer.

Anusuya’s father Animesh Ghosh is also engaged with different social services organizations.