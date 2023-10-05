News / Cities / Others / Tripura’s royal scion raises ADC’s developmental issues with CM Saha

Tripura’s royal scion raises ADC’s developmental issues with CM Saha

ByPriyanka Deb Barman
Oct 05, 2023 01:40 PM IST

In September, The TIPRA Motha held a 12-hour strike in the TTAADC areas across the state to press the Centre for their demand of ‘Greater Tipraland’ for the indigenous community

TIPRA Motha leader Pradyot Kishore Debbarma on Wednesday met Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha at his official residence to discuss developmental activities in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

TIPRA Motha leader Pradyot Kishore Debbarma (File Photo)
TIPRA Motha leader Pradyot Kishore Debbarma (File Photo)

While the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government is in power in the state, the TIPRA Motha has been ruling the TTAADC since 2021.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“We had a cordial conversation. It was not a political meeting. Discussions were done regarding developmental activities in the ADC areas. I gave him the list and he assured me to look into it,” said Debbarma after the meeting.

Earlier this May, Debbarma met CM Saha to discuss issues related to the tribal council’s Bill pending with the Governor and its fund crisis.

“We got Rs.82 crores fund for salaries. But only salaries will not work. We asked for additional funds to do developmental tasks in the ADC,” Debbarma said on Wednesday.

In September, The TIPRA Motha held a 12-hour strike in the TTAADC areas across the state to press the Centre for their demand of ‘Greater Tipraland’ for the indigenous community.

The TIPRA Motha party on September 30 will hold a 12-hour strike in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) areas across the state to press the Centre for their demand of ‘Greater Tipraland’ for the indigenous community.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out