Triveni Pushp to offer mega digital shows for Mahakumbh-2025 visitors

PRAYAGRAJ Visitors, including pilgrims and tourists, arriving to Sangam city for the mega religious fair of Mahakumbh-2025 would soon be able to enjoy hi-tech digital displays telling stories related to the Sanatan dharma. Showcasing of the evolution of Kumbh and the Holy Ganga besides concepts like ‘Samudra Manthan’, the churning of the seas that led to the origin of ‘Amrit’—the elixir of eternal life—that finds mention in holy Hindu texts would all be available at Triveni Pushp, the picturesque tourist attraction located on the banks of Yamuna at Arail in Naini. The agency would be required to develop and get the site running by November 15, 2024 -- well before the start of Mahakumbh-2025. (HT Photo)

If all proceeds as per plan, visitors arriving at the site would also be able to understand the importance of Prayagraj, enjoy light and sound show as well as audio visual show along with watching digital display of Kashi, Ayodhya, Mathura and other spiritual and religious places of India and get to know about the revered and renowned saints of India, said a senior Prayagraj Development Authority official.

To make this possible and transform Triveni Pushp into a regional cultural and recreational activities hub, the Prayagraj Development Authority has floated a request for proposal (RFP) for developing the site under a Private Public Partnership (PPP) model.

As per the RFP, issued by the authority and the opening date of proposals of which is July 27, the premises of Triveni Pushp would be rented out for 30 years (extendable up to 10 years depending upon the performance of developer) to the agency selected for the mission, the official added.

The agency would be required to develop and get the site running by November 15, 2024 -- well before the start of Mahakumbh-2025. The agency would be required to construct structures for small, medium and large-scale events and activities, including Yoga camp, wellness centre, amusement zone, food courts, recreational zone, agri tourism-based activities to government, cultural, social, spiritual and corporate events and meetings as well as seminars and workshops for various stakeholders and even religious and social gatherings, informs the RFP, a copy of which is with HT.

Notably, Triveni Pushp was the dream project of former U.P. Vidhan Sabha Speaker and former governor of West Bengal, late Keshari Nath Tripathi, and it was due to his efforts that a tower came up in Arail, Naini, in 2003.

Spread over an area of four hectares, Triveni Pushp is already a tourist attraction. It has a magnificent tower architecture visible in the southeast direction from the confluence of Triveni Sangam, surrounded by 12 small lawns. Triveni Pushp is a viewpoint and a major tourist attraction visited by almost all national and international delegations, travellers and pilgrims during Kumbh-2019.

Among other things, there are models of many mythological characters and other religious replicas such as Ram Janma Bhoomi Temple, Badrinath Temple, Kedarnath Temple etc also here. The peaceful environment and well connectivity of the venue is expected to facilitate it to grow further.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON