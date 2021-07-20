Trooper killed in Chhattisgarh’s Maoist-hit area

A paramilitary Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) trooper was killed, and another was injured in an exchange of fire between security forces and Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Left-wing insurgency affected Naraynapur district on Tuesday.

Inspector general of police (Bastar Range) Sunderaj P said the gunbattle took place near Aamdai Valley when a road opening party of the ITBP’s 45th battalion was out to clear the movement of Chandan Kashyap, the member of Chhattisgarh assembly from Narayanpur.

Also Read | Seven go missing in Chhattisgarh, suspected to be in Maoist captivity

“After the convoy of Kashyap passed through the area around 10 am, a small action team of Maoists opened fire on the ITBP jawans. One jawan, Shiv Kumar Meena, died while assistant sub-inspector Keshav Ram suffered minor injuries,” said Sunderaj P. He added Ram was out of danger and undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Police were combing the area around the gunbattle scene, said Sunderaj P.