TSR jawan arrested for allegedly poisoning one-year-old daughter in Tripura

The accused, along with his wife and daughter, was visiting his sister-in-law’s house in Behalabari on Friday. Debbarma allegedly took his daughter out and gave her cold drinks laced with poison to drink.
“She fell ill after coming back and was taken to a local hospital, from where she was referred to Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital in Agartala, where the doctors declared her dead on arrival.”
The family has accused Debbarma of killing the child. “He was arrested on Saturday based on the allegation raised by his family members. Investigation is underway to find out the exact cause of her death,” a police officer from police headquarters said.