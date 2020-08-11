e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / CRPF jawan accused of rape by minor girl in Tripura, case lodged

CRPF jawan accused of rape by minor girl in Tripura, case lodged

According to the girl’s complaint, she was raped repeatedly for seven months. The CRPF jawan could not be contacted for his reaction.

india Updated: Aug 11, 2020 15:32 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Priyanka Deb Barman | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, Agartala
The rape survivor is now seven months pregnant, the police said.
The rape survivor is now seven months pregnant, the police said.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT Representative Photo)
         

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan has been charged with allegedly raping a minor girl and making her pregnant. The incident occurred at a village of Kailasahar in Unakoti district of Tripura.

The case was filed late on Sunday evening but the jawan is yet to be arrested. The 35-year-old is posted at CRPF 124th battalion located in Shalbagan, few kilometres from state capital Agartala.

According to sources in state police, the 17-year-old claimed in her complaint that the CRPF jawan, also her neighbour, raped her repeatedly for nearly seven months. She became pregnant but the accused denied the fact, she further said.

Based on the girl’s complaint, the police registered a case under Section 417, 376 (c) (m) and 506 of Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“After lodging the case, we forwarded a letter to 124 battalion commandant about the incident. We are waiting for their reply till tomorrow. If we don’t get any reply by tomorrow, we will decide about our next course of action,” said Rinki Debbarma, officer in-charge of Kailasahar Women Police Station.

The rape survivor is now seven months pregnant, she added. Meanwhile, the CRPF jawan could not be contacted for his reaction.

Earlier this month, a 54-year-old man was arrested for raping his minor neighbour in Sepahijala district.

Last month, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in Khowai District and police had held 10 accused people involved in the case.

The same month, a 24-year-old was arrested for raping his seven-year-old neighbour in Khowai District.

tags
top news
Russia becomes first country to approve Covid-19 vaccine, names it ‘Sputnik V’
Russia becomes first country to approve Covid-19 vaccine, names it ‘Sputnik V’
Sushant’s sister at ED office, first family member to be quizzed by agency
Sushant’s sister at ED office, first family member to be quizzed by agency
Rajasthan truce sealed, Ashok Gehlot talks ‘peace, brotherhood’ in party
Rajasthan truce sealed, Ashok Gehlot talks ‘peace, brotherhood’ in party
New Zealand puts Auckland under lockdown as fresh Covid-19 cases emerge
New Zealand puts Auckland under lockdown as fresh Covid-19 cases emerge
‘BSNL’s 85,000 employees traitors, will be fired’: BJP’s Anantkumar Hegde
‘BSNL’s 85,000 employees traitors, will be fired’: BJP’s Anantkumar Hegde
Pakistan-Saudi Arabia tiff widens? As Islamabad returns loan, questions rise
Pakistan-Saudi Arabia tiff widens? As Islamabad returns loan, questions rise
I was hurt, says Sachin Pilot over Ashok Gehlot’s jibes during turf war
I was hurt, says Sachin Pilot over Ashok Gehlot’s jibes during turf war
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Six mysteries that CBI needs to solve
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Six mysteries that CBI needs to solve
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Bihar ElectionRahul GandhiPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In