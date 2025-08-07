Tripura: Man accused of sexual harassment by student in bus arrested

AGARTALA: The Tripura police have arrested the man accused of molesting an 18-year-old female student in a bus in Tripura’s Sepahijala district, which later led a group of people to attack the bus, police said. Four persons, including a policeman, were injured in the violence, and prohibitory orders were clamped in the area to bring the situation under control. The suspect, a daily wage labourer, has been arrested (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said the suspect, a daily wage labourer, was arrested on Wednesday and produced before a local court on Thursday.

Following the alleged molestation on Tuesday evening, an angry mob attacked the bus after it reached Bishramganj motor stand.

The student, an undergraduate student in Guwahati, had landed at Agartala airport on Tuesday and was returning home on the bus when the suspect, a co-passenger, allegedly molested her.

“The incident occurred on August 5, after which she filed a complaint at Bishalgarh Women Police Station against one who had molested her in the bus. The complainant is pursuing BA degree in Guwahati. The accused was arrested on Wednesday from his house”, a senior police officer said..

TSR trooper suspended

A Tripura State Rifles (TSR) ward boy Suman Das was suspended on Thursday after he was seen kicking a person on the road in Agartala. Das’s suspension was ordered by the TSR 3rd Battalion commandant, Binoy Kishore Debbarma, after a video clip that showed him kicking a man turned up on social media. TSR was raised on the pattern of central police forces in the 1980s against the backdrop of growing insurgency in the state,