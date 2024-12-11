Menu Explore
Tube well to address water crisis in Sec 57 within 15 days: MCG chief

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 12, 2024 05:36 AM IST

Gurugram: Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) commissioner Ashok Kumar Garg has directed officials to install a tube well in Sector 57 of the city within the next 15 days to solve the persistent water supply issues that residents there have been facing, officials said. The instructions were issued during a grievance redressal camp held on Wednesday at the corporation’s office.

During the grievance redressal camp, a total of 14 complaints were presented before the commissioner. Garg directed officials to resolve these grievances promptly, setting timelines for cases requiring extended effort. (Representational Photo)
Residents from Sector 57 highlighted the severe water shortage affecting houses in the area during the grievance camp. Many of them shared that despite repeated complaints, the water supply issue has not been solved, forcing them to rely on private tankers, which turns out to be a costly solution. They urged the MCG commissioner to intervene and provide a sustainable solution.

Responding to the complaints, Garg inquired about the water crisis and asked assistant engineer Krishan Kumar, who was present at the camp, to ensure that the tube well gets installed within 15 days to provide relief to residents.

During the grievance redressal camp, a total of 14 complaints were presented before the commissioner. Garg directed officials to resolve these grievances promptly, setting timelines for cases requiring extended effort. “Ensure that progress on these complaints is regularly communicated to the complainants and that the necessary actions are taken without delay,” Garg said.

