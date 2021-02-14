Tuition teacher booked for giving saline jabs to his students for ‘boosting memory’
New Delhi: The police have booked a 20-year-old college student for allegedly giving normal saline injections to students of classes 6-9 who used to take tuitions from him in east Delhi’s Mandawali.
The suspect told the police during questioning that he did so to boost memory of his students. He said picked up the idea from videos on the internet, said an officer who is associated with the probe. The suspect has been detained for “detailed investigation” and booked under section 336 of the IPC for acts endangering human life or personal safety of others.
Police said so far none of the parents of the suspect’s students have reported any medical complications to their children because of the injections. They are all, however, being medically examined, the police said.
Another investigator said the matter was reported on Saturday when one of the students, a resident of the same neighbourhood, returned home with the injection after telling the suspect that he would take it from a doctor known to his parents. The child showed the injection to his parents and told them that they were getting the jab at the coaching centre to boost their memory, the investigator said quoting information given by the suspect.
The parents of the child reported the matter to the police. They handed over the fluid to a team from Mandawali police station.
Deputy commissioner of police (east) Deepak Yadav said during initial examination it was found that the liquid was NS solution (normal sodium chloride). “We also found that the tuition teacher is a second year gradation student. He told police that he saw on YouTube that the memory of the children improves if NS solution is administered to them. He was booked under section 336 of the IPC for acts endangering human life or personal safety of others,” Yadav said.
The DCP said tuition teacher was yet to be formally arrested. “The matter is being probed from all possible angles,” he said.
Normal saline is a prescription medicine used for fluid and electrolyte replenishment for intravenous administration. Faster heart beat, fever and rashes are among are its probable side effects.
