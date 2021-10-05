TuM conspiracy case: NIA files supplementary chargesheet before special NIA court

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a supplementary chargesheet against two terrorists of Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM) terror outfit in connection with Poonch-TuM conspiracy case before a special NIA Court here, officials said.

“Today, NIA filed supplementary chargesheet before the special NIA court, Jammu against two accused Shaid Naveed, son of Mohammad Naseem of Nar in Mendhar area of Poonch, and Zafar Iqbal alias Shamsheer, son of Aladin of Gunthal in Surankote area of Poonch, under Section 120-B read with Sections 121-A, 122 of the IPC, Sections 7 and 25 of the Arms Act, Sections 3 and 4 of the Explosive Substance Act, and Sections 17, 18, 38 and 39 of the UA(P) Act,” said a spokesman.

However, Zafar Iqbal is presently hiding in Pakistan.

The case was initially registered as FIR number 292 /2020 under Sections 16, 18, and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and Sections 121-A, 122, 295-A of the IPC at the Mendhar police station.

“The accused were part of a deep-rooted criminal conspiracy hatched by Pakistan-based handlers of TuM and their terror associates based in Poonch and Kuwait to execute terror activities and to wage war against the Indian state,” he said.

“Accused in the case were assigned the task of smuggling arms, ammunition, explosives, narcotics, etc, into the Indian territory. During the course of investigation, large cache of arms, ammunition, explosives, narcotics along with flags, posters and other incriminating material belonging to terror outfit TuM were recovered,” he added.

The first chargesheet was filed against seven accused on June 24.

“The investigation has further revealed that the chargesheeted terrorist Zafar Iqbal, based in Pakistan, had sent funds through his associate Shaid Naveed, who was then based in Kuwait. These funds were further sent to Poonch for the purpose of carrying out terror activities in J&K,” said the spokesman.

Further investigation in this case is on.