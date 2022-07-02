Two BKU leaders held for woman, daughter’s gang rape, party expels duo
The Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) has expelled its divisional president of the youth wing and its former general secretary of the division after the duo was arrested in the alleged rape of a woman and her 6-year-old daughter, on Friday.
The Uttarakhand police had arrested them from their houses in district Muzaffarnagar on Thursday and sent them to jail.
BKU’s district president in Muzaffarnagar, Yogesh Sharma, said that Subodh Kakran had joined the Union during the farmers’ movement and he was appointed president of Saharanpur division. Another accused, Vicky Tomar, was the former general secretary of the divisional unit.
Sharma said that both have been expelled from the union after they were arrested by the Uttarakhand police on Thursday.
Kakran and Tomar allegedly gave a lift to a woman and her 6-year-old daughter near Roorkee, while they were waiting for transport to go to Kaliyar on the night of June 24. They were travelling in a car which had a flag of BKU.
They allegedly took the woman and her daughter to a secluded place and raped them both and later dumped them by the roadside.
Roorkee police reached them after collecting clues from CCTV and arrested them.
