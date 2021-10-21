Two booked for rape in Amritsar

Amritsar Rural district police have booked two persons for raping a 22-year-old woman in Amritsar, almost 50 days after a complaint was lodged with it on September 3. The accused are Akashdeep Singh and his uncle paternal uncle, Dilbagh Singh of Tarn Taran.

Police say the case was registered after Attari deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and Chatiwind station house officer (SHO) conducted an investigation.

“I met Akashdeep in 2018. We became friends. Later on, I was married in an Amritsar village. However, Akashdeep continued pursuing me to marry him. He made me divorce my husband. After this, Akashdeep took me in a hotel in Amritsar several time and made physical relations without my consent. Akashdeep, along with his uncle, promised to marry me, but after sometime, he broke his all ties with me,” the victim’s complaint says.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harwinder Kaur, who is investigating the case said the accused has been booked under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and raids were on to nab them.