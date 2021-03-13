Two cops injured in Sopore grenade attack
Two policemen were injured in a grenade attack by militants in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.
They have been identified as constable Azad Ahmad and special police officer (SPO) Mohammad Afzal.
A police spokesperson said that around 1pm, they received information that militants have hurled a grenade at a police post at Sopore bus stand and senior police officers reached the spot.
“Preliminary investigation revealed that the two cops sustained injuries in the grenade attack by the ultras. Both have been evacuated to a nearby hospital for the treatment,” the spokesperson said adding that a case has been registered in this regard under relevant sections of the law.
“Investigation is in progress and officers are working to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime. The area has been cordoned off and search is being conducted,” the spokesperson said.
7 Hizbul overground workers held in Shopian
The police on Saturday said they have arrested seven overground workers (OGWs) of terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen from Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. “Shopian Police arrested seven terrorist associates linked with proscribed terrorist outfit HM,” the police said in a tweet.
They said incriminating materials were seized from the possession of the arrested persons. A case has been registered and a probe is on.
