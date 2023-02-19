Two dead in car-container crash on Lko-Agra expressway

letters@htlive.com

Two persons were killed and two others injured when their vehicle collided with a container on Agra Lucknow Expressway.

“The accident took place around 7.45 am on Saturday after the car crossed toll plaza within limits of Fatehabad police station of Agra district on Agra Lucknow Expressway. The dead were identified as Naveen Singhal (60), owner of a reputed steel manufacturing company and Anil Goyal (66),” informed Triloki Singh, incharge Fatehabad police station.

“Of the two injured, one has injuries in chest and the other has fractured limbs. The injured were shifted to emergency ward of SN Medical College and Hospital in Agra and referred for better treatment from there. Front portion of SUV was badly damaged in the road mishap. Family members of deceased and injured have been informed,” said Singh.

Police said that four persons had started travel from Hapur for Bageshwar Dhaam in Chattisgarh state. Police said that the mishap might have occurred due to fog and low visibility. Due to this the vehicle entered the wrong lane after crossing toll plaza and was hit by a container coming from opposite direction.

Police said Naveen Singhal, who died in the road mishap was owner of a reputed steel manufacturing firm while Anil Goyal, Singhal’s co-traveller, who too died, was a trader of iron products. The injured were identified as Sriniwas and Anshul Mittal.