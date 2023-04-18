Gorakhpur: Two youths drown in Rapti

Despite all efforts made by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and divers on Monday, the bodies of two friends who drowned in river Rapti on Sunday evening could not be found. Three friends, residents of village Tikariya under Sahjanwa police station of the district had gone to take bath in the river on Sunday evening. Two of them drowned while the third friend Sunny managed to escape. The locals started the rescue operation and informed the police who pressed divers in service. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The police station in charge of Sahjanwa Mahendra Mishra confirmed that Sunny, the third friend rang the alarm to save his two friends. The locals tried to rescue them but failed in their attempts due to poor lighting.

He said at night the rescue operation was postponed and restarted on Monday morning, but their bodies could not be recovered. Officials said Abhishek Gupta (21) and Rama Shankar Gupta (22) decided to take a bath in the river on Sunday evening and invited Sunny. After some time, Abhishek and Rama Shankar drowned.

The locals started the rescue operation and informed the police who pressed divers in service. Later the NDRF joined the search operation, but the duo could not be found.

Tehsildar Keshav Prasad visited the village and assured that in hours of grief, authorities would persuade for granting financial help to family members.

Abdur Rahman