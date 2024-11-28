Two held for bursting crackers, 1 booked for violating Grap norms

Gurugram: Two people were arrested for allegedly bursting crackers at a wedding procession in Sector 65 and a man was booked for carrying out construction at Nathupur in DLF Phase III even after being stopped by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) for violating Grap Stage IV norms, police said on Wednesday. Two people were arrested for allegedly bursting crackers at a wedding procession in Sector 65 and a man was booked for carrying out construction at Nathupur in DLF Phase III even after being stopped by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) for violating Grap Stage IV norms. (HT PHOTO)

They identified the suspects arrested for bursting crackers as Ajit Kumar and Vijay Kumar, both originally from Indri village in Nuh district.

They were part of a wedding procession on the night of November 19, during which they burst crackers while Grap Stage IV was in place.

Gurugram Police, public relations officer, Sandeep Kumar, said that the matter came to light when police received a video of the incident on Friday after which an FIR was registered against unidentified suspects under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Environment (Protection) Act at the Sector 65 police station on the same day. “The venue was traced and the suspects visible in the viral video were identified with the help of the host following which they were arrested on Saturday,” he said.

Meanwhile, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram officials said that a person was carrying out construction work of two multi-storey houses simultaneously, which was forcibly stopped on November 19 due to Grap rules.

MCG subdivisional officer Krishna Rana said that they had received multiple complaints against the house owner for carrying out unauthorised construction.

“One was received on November 19. We had visited the spot and tried to impose a fine on him the same day but he did not disclose his name or other details. Instead, he laughed at us citing that he was a local of Nathupur and it was his ancestral property on which he was constructing two houses,” he said.

Rana said that they again received a complaint on Friday and reached the spot to find that construction work had resumed.

Based on Rana’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the suspect under the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at DLF Phase III police station on Tuesday night.

Nathupur police post in-charge Anil Kumar said that they were trying to ascertain the identity of the suspect as MCG has not named anyone in the FIR. “We will get the work stopped within a day or two after visiting the spot,” he said.