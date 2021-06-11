Two held for killing minor girl in Palamu

Two persons were arrested late Thursday evening for killing and hanging a minor girl in Palamu, police said on Friday.

The arrested accused were identified as Pradeep Singh and Suraj Soni, Palamu superintendent of police (SP) Sanjeev Kumar said.

The minor girl, a class 10 student, was found hanging from a tree inside Lalimati forest at Bandubaar village under Panki police station of the district on June 9. She was missing since June 7.

According to the SP, one of the arrested accused Pradeep, who is married, was involved in an affair with the minor girl. He murdered her along with Suraj after she insisted on marrying him, Kumar said.

The family of the deceased alleged that she was also raped. Her father, a block-level BJP leader, also lodged an FIR against seven villagers with Panaki police in this connection.

The SP said, “The arrested duo strangulated the girl to death and hung her body to cover up their crime.”