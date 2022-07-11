Two IAS, 2 PCS officers transferred

Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Sunday transferred two IAS officers and two PCS officers.

The IAS officers who were transferred include Kumar Saurabh Raj whose services have been placed at the disposal of the local bodies department to be posted as commissioner, municipal corporation, Amritsar. He will replace another IAS officer Sandeep Rishi, who has been transferred as additional commissioner (excise) at Patiala against a vacant post.

Two PCS officers who have been transferred include Hardeep Singh as sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Kapurthala, with additional charge as SDM, Bholath. Both the posts before his transfer were vacant.

Deepjyot Kaur’s services have been placed at the disposal of local bodies department to be posted as joint commissioner, municipal corporation, Amritsar. She will replace Hardeep Singh.