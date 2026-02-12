Two injured as iron bridge collapses in Assam’s Sribhumi due to overloaded trucks

Silchar: Two people were injured when an iron bridge over the Singla River in Assam’s Sribhumi district collapsed Wednesday morning as two overloaded trucks tried to cross simultaneously, officials said. The accident occurred around 11:30 am in Anipur, disrupting traffic along the Asimganj–Anipur road.

District commissioner Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi said two people sustained minor injuries. “The preliminary assessment indicates that overloading was the primary reason behind the collapse. Legal action will be initiated against the drivers of the trucks involved,” Dwivedi said.

He added that a magistrate-level inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the exact cause of the collapse.

Locals alleged that multiple overloaded dumpers were crossing the bridge at the same time, exerting excessive pressure on the structure.

Local MLA Bijoy Malakar said that the trucks involved in an ongoing government road construction project were using the bridge, which was constructed in 2004, as work in the area is progressing at a rapid pace.

“Alternative modes of transportation, including boat services for students and local residents, have been arranged. Efforts will be made to reconstruct the bridge within two months,” he said.

Following the collapse, vehicular movement along the Asimganj–Anipur route was suspended. Officials from the district administration reached the site and oversaw the rescue operation.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Naiwritaa Joy Shukla criticised the incident, alleging corruption and negligence in public infrastructure works. “This is a reminder of how corruption and negligence are affecting public safety. People deserve accountability and justice,” she said.