Manipur: Two injured in firing; mob torches three trucks

At least two persons were injured in a firing incident while in another incident, a mob set three trucks on fire in Manipur, police informed on Saturday. (File Photo)

In the first incident, two persons sustained pellet injuries after they were allegedly shot at by a man, Manipur police said.

The incident took place in Khoyathong Polem Leikai in Imphal on Saturday, police said, adding the accused was arrested on the same day from Yairipok Malom in Thoubal district with the recovery of the weapon of offence.

In another incident, an irate mob intercepted three trucks between Sekmai and NH2 and set them on fire. The incident took place in Awang Sekmai Mayai Leikai Lampak in Imphal East around 10am on Saturday, police said.

“Security forces dispersed the mob and fire tenders prevented further damage. Raids were conducted and many persons have been detained for further verification and necessary action,” Manipur police said on Saturday.

The incident was condemned by Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), a Kuki organisation, stating that the trucks carrying LPG cylinders were set on fire because it was coming to the Kangpokpi district, a Kuki dominated-area.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, state police and central forces conducted search operations in the vulnerable and fringe areas of both valley and hill districts and a total of 16 bunkers were destroyed along with the recovery of two firearms.

Till date, the Manipur police have detained 628 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the state which began earlier in May.

In another development, the Manipur government on Saturday extended the ban on mobile data services and internet services, which have been shut down since May 4, by another five days to 3pm.

Ethnic clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities, which began May 3 have claimed around 150 lives, injured over 300, and displaced more than 50,000 people in Manipur.

