Two junior doctors hurt after scuffle with shopkeeper

Two junior resident doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Safdarjung hospital were injured after they broke into a fight with a shopkeeper in Gautam Nagar who alleged that they were spreading Covid-19 in the area, said doctors from AIIMS where the injured medicos were admitted late on Wednesday night.

One of the doctors was taken to the red area in the AIIMS trauma bay earmarked for the most serious cases. The doctor was taken for a CT scan to assess the injury sustained from a metal rod, said a doctor from the hospital. “(The) fight started over a discussion on how Covid-19 is being spread by doctors in Gautam Nagar and all local residents are being put at risk by letting them (doctors) stay there,” said the doctor.

The incident comes to the fore on National Doctors’ Day, which is celebrated on July 1 every year in honour of legendary physician and former chief minister of West Bengal Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, whose birth and death anniversaries fall on the same day. The Indian Medical Association declared the theme of this year’s celebration as Save the Saviours

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said on Wednesday night, the two doctors went to an eatery named Bhagat Singh Verma Paranthe Wala in Gautam Nagar and allegedly consumed alcohol with the owner of the shop, Bhagat Singh. Later, an argument broke out and both the parties assaulted each other.

“The two doctors as well as Singh and his son Abhishek sustained injuries in the fight, Their statements were recorded for legal action. Later, both the parties compromised and resolved the issue among themselves. However, we have initiated our legal enquiry into the matter. Further action would be taken accordingly,” said Thakur.

On the allegations of the doctors that they were referred to as carriers of Covid-19 and assaulted for protesting against such remarks, police said both the parties have made allegations that are being looked into.

The incident did not go well with the medical community. The AIIMS Resident Doctors’ Association came out with a tweet which read, “Gift on doctors’ day. Junior resident doctor of AIIMS beaten by goons and shopkeeper in Gautam Nagar at midnight saying that you doctors are spreading COVID 19! Shocked. Can @DCPSEastDelhi assure us some action? Culprits must be arrested immediately.”

The Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) demanded a central protection law be brought in to punish those who assault doctors and other health professionals.

In June, the organisations had held a black ribbon protest after several instances of violence against doctors surfaced from across India.