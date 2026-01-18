Two killed, five injured as car ploughs into 13 labourers in MP’s Jabalpur

Jabalpur: Two labourers were killed and five others injured after a speeding car rammed into a group of 13 workers on the Jabalpur–Mandla road in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday afternoon, police said. The driver fled the scene following the accident. (Representative photo)

The labourers were on duty, painting an iron railing near Sigma City on the Jabalpur–Mandla road, Barela police station in-charge Anil Patel said.

“Around 1:30 pm, while they were having lunch, a speeding car coming from Barela towards Jabalpur ran over them. The driver escaped with his vehicle after the accident,” Patel said.

A case has been registered against the driver, and efforts are underway to trace the accused.

The 13 labourers were taken to the medical college in Jabalpur, where doctors declared two of them dead on arrival. Doctors said five of them are in critical condition, while the remaining six sustained minor injuries.

Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem. The deceased are yet to be identified.