Two killed in separate road accidents in Noida
Noida: Two men were killed while another was injured in two separate road accidents which took place under the Sector 39 police station jurisdiction on Thursday night.
In the first incident, a 48-year-old man died while another was injured when the motorcycle they were travelling on was hit by an unidentified vehicle from behind, near Kalindi Kunj.
The deceased was identified as Rajkumar Pandey, a Delhi resident who was on his way home with his friend Visharav. According to police officials, they were victims of a hit and run case. Passersby in the area rushed them to a nearby hospital where Pandey was declared brought dead, said the police.
“His body was sent for an autopsy while his friend is undergoing treatment. The body was handed over to the family for last rites. They haven’t filed a complaint yet but we are on the lookout for the vehicle that might have hit them. A case will be registered as soon as the family files a complaint, said Azad Singh Tomar, station house officer, Sector 39 police station.
The second incident was reported from the service lane of the Noida-Greater Noida expressway when a car lost control and crashed into the central divider.
The deceased was identified as Rahul Kumar, a Noida resident. Police officials said that the victim allegedly lost control of the vehicle after hitting a speed breaker, following which the car flipped and crashed with the divider.
His body was sent for an autopsy after the accident was reported on the police helpline.
