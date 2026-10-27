Two Mathura men nabbed for killing sister over inter-faith marriage

In an alleged case of hate crime, Mathura police arrested two brothers for killing their sister for her inter-faith marriage. (Pic for representation only)

The body of the woman was exhumed on the complaint of her husband who alleged that his wife was killed and did not die of electrocution as claimed by her family members.

The postmortem report revealed strangulation as the cause of death after which the police arrested the accused Akram (32) on Sunday night from a location near Masani bus stand. Akram, brother of the deceased, has a criminal past with case registered at Govind Nagar police station in 2020.

Another accused identified as Mohd Kaif (22) was arrested on Monday from a location near railway line in Mathura. He too has a criminal past.

Ravindra Kumar, a man from Jhunjunu district in Rajasthan had married a woman from another community while working in Delhi about four months ago. Family members of the woman resided in Mathura and were not happy with the inter-faith marriage. They called the woman back to Mathura about a month ago, strangled her, and buried her in the village claiming she died from electrocution to conceal the offence.

According to SP city, Mathura, Rajeev Kumar, woman’s husband Ravindra Kumar got suspicious about the sudden and unnatural death of his wife in Mathura and lodged a zero FIR at Pacheri Kalan police station in Jhunjunu district of Rajasthan alleging murder, and accusing the family members of his wife, including her mother and brothers, residing in Mathura.

“Ravindra told police that family members called his wife back

to Mathura on some pretext and later told that she had died. On complaint lodged, it was necessary to trace the exact cause of death and the body was exhumed in the presence of a magistrate and was sent for post mortem,” said SP city on Sunday evening.

On Monday, the SSP said that strangulation was assigned as the cause of death of the woman and as such a case was registered at Govind Nagar police station of Mathura under section 103(1) (murder), 238 (causing disappearance of evidence) of BNS.

“Out of the seven named in the FIR, two brothers of the deceased woman have been arrested. Search is on for the remaining accused,” stated the SSP.