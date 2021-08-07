Two members of a gang held for 12 robbery, snatching cases

Gururgam: Gurugram police on Friday night arrested two men in connection with at least 12 robbery cases in the city and Sohna. One scooter and ₹17,000 cash were recovered from them, said police.

Police said they had received at least 12 complaints in the last 20 days about people being robbed at gunpoint in Sohna while on their way to and from banks.

The suspects -- identified them as Aakash Singh and Sunny of Sohna -- would allegedly target victims who took a route frequented by few people and assaulted those who raised an alarm.

Assistant commissioner of police (crime) Preet Pal Sangwan pointed to an incident on July 28 when Delhi resident and bank employee Mohammad Ishtekhar was targeted on the Sohna-Damdama road.

Ishtekhar had told police that he was returning with cash he had collected from two families to be deposited at the Sohna branch of the bank. Near Damdama lake, two men on a motorcycle allegedly waylaid him and snatched his bag. “When I raised an alarm, they started hitting me and fled with my scooter that was later recovered after they had abandoned it some distance away,” he said.

Sangwan said the other complaints were similar. “The scooter and motorcycle used in crime had no number plate. They had covered their face with a cloth. They mostly targeted route going towards Khedla village in Sohna as there are multiple isolated spots,” he said.

Police said they formed teams and patrolled the area in plain clothes.

On Friday evening, the teams saw two men on a scooter taking multiple rounds on the same stretch. Their suspicions aroused, the team tracked them and managed to intercept them.

Upon questioning them further police found out that the duo were the ones who had been robbing people for the last four months, said Sangwan. They were booked under sections robbery, snatching and theft.

Sangwan said they were produced before the court and taken on one-day police remand on Saturday.