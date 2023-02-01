Two members of exam-solving gang, an aspirant held in Lucknow

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) held two members of an exam-solver gang in Lucknow on Wednesday for allegedly appearing in the Staff Selection Commission General Duty Constable examination. The accused were posing as candidates. Meanwhile, an aspirant accused of wrongdoing was also arrested on the day.

“The two exam solvers have been identified as Arpit Kumar and Jatin Kumar while the arrested aspirant is Sachin Kumar. All of them are residents of Firozabad. They were held from Little Angel Home Online Exam Centre with the help of an informer,” said the STF in its press note.

During police interrogation, the accused confessed that they used to receive ₹1 lakh to appear in competitive exams such as SSC GD, Agniveer, CTET, Super TET, and others. “A person named Prashant (also from Firozabad) forges candidate IDs, admit cards, and Aadhaar cards to get them inside exam centres,” the accused told the STF.

The STF also recovered a mobile phone, two forged Aadhaar cards, two SSC GD admit cards, and other such stuff from their possession. “The accused have been booked under IPC sections of 419, 420, 467, 468, and 471. Advance legal action is being taken by the local police unit,” added the press note.