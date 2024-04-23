Two members of truck looters’ gang nabbed

During a vehicle checking drive in Nawabganj police station area on Monday night, the police nabbed two members of a truck looters’ gang after a shootout, and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession. (Pic for representation)

One of the miscreants sustained gunshot injury to his leg and has been admitted to the hospital for treatment. The second accused has been arrested and is being questioned, the police claimed.

The arrested criminals have been identified as Masheed Khan of Delhupur, Pratapgarh and Dilshad Khan of Mauaima, Prayagraj, police officials said.

DCP Abhishek Bharti said a police team was involved in a random checking drive of vehicles near the Prayagraj-Lucknow highway in Shringverpur area under Nawabganj police station on Monday night when two suspicious youths on a bike were spotted. The cops signalled them to stop. However, the duo tried to speed away after which a police team started chasing them. The criminals opened fire on the cops and in a retaliatory firing, one of the criminals got hit by a bullet in his leg. The duo fell off the two-wheeler and was immediately arrested, the DCP said.

The duo confessed being members of a truck looter’s gang. The injured criminal has been admitted to hospital for treatment while the other is being questioned, he added.