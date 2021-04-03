Two men eyeing greener pastures overseas duped of lakhs by wives

Dreams of settling down abroad with the help of their spouses cost two men from Ludhiana and Barnala dear. Despite funding the women’s move overseas, with the hope of joining them later, the men only ended up losing lakhs.

In the first case, the son of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was duped of ₹12 lakh by his wife, who left for Australia with his financial help.

ASI Roshan Lal complained that his son, Rakesh Kumar, was introduced to the woman by his childhood friend. The woman’s father, Pardeep Kumar of Captain Colony, Meharban, told him that she had cleared IELTS, but he didn’t have enough money to send her to Australia for higher studies.

But, offered that his daughter will help Rakesh move abroad on spouse visa, if he could bear her expenses. He promised that soon after his daughter completes her first semester, she will marry Rakesh, which will facilitate the spouse visa.

The ASI said he spent ₹12 lakh on the woman’s visa application, college fee, laptop and air ticket by selling one of his plots and securing a bank loan. His son married her in January 2020, following which she returned to Australia in February 2020. But thereon, she stopped taking his calls.

Meanwhile, her father started demanding another ₹10 lakh for arranging the spouse visa for his son. Realising he was being defrauded, the ASI filed a police complaint on August 25, 2020, and an FIR under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Pardeep at the Meharban police station following investigation.

In a similar case, the Raikot City police booked a woman of Sodhiwal village, Sidhwan Bet, her parents and two siblings for duping her husband of ₹24 lakh.

The complainant, Harvinder Singh of Bank Colony, Barnala, said after he married Manpreet Kaur on March 24, 2018, he spent ₹24 lakh on sending her to Canada, as she promised he would soon join her there on a spouse visa. But, she later backtracked from the agreement.

On Harvinder’s complaint, police have booked Manpreet, her father, Jasvir Singh, mother Sukhwinder Kaur, sister Manjit Kaur and brother Lovejit Singh under Sections 420, 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police teams have started further investigation to arrest the accused.